Tamil Actress Manjima Mohan Deletes Instagram Photos, Explains Why

Tamil actress Manjima Mohan is soon going to tie the knot with her boyfriend of 3 years Gautham Karthik. Their wedding is planned for November 28 and the actress is busy with preparations for her special day. It is said that close friends and relatives are invited to the wedding while a grand reception will be held for the film industry as well. However, amid all the preparations, Manjima has surprised her fans by deleting almost all her photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

Her profile now has just a few pictures of her with Gautham Karthik and one with her pet cat. While fans have been wondering what caused her to delete all her posts from her handle, the actress herself has a very casual answer to it. When a fan asked her the reason during a question-answer session on Instagram, she simply said that she realised that Instagram is more importantly a place to connect with people and not worry about beauty and aesthetics.

She said that she has archived all her pictures and wants to start afresh. “I was not always this! Had very low self-esteem and kept doubting myself quite a lot. But yes, now I am a lot more confident than before and I am still working on it," she said.

These are the only posts on her Instagram handle now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik fell in love while working together on the 2019 movie Devarattam. Manjima denied their relationship when reports about their romance surfaced a few months ago. However, the couple made a social media declaration of their romance recently.

