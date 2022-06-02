Tamil Actress Mythili Attempts Suicide After Not Getting Justice. Probe On

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil TV actress Mythili attempted suicide by consuming excessive amount of alcohol mixed with sleeping pills. The Panjagutta police station has received information about the suicide attempt and they tracked the actress via her phone signals. When the police reached the location, they found Mythili in an unconscious condition and bottles of breezers mixed with sleeping pills. A case has been registered by the police and Mythili has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police are trying to find out the exact reason of Mythili’s suicide attempt. They are also looking into if her husband Sridhar Reddy and his family is involved in the case or not.

While talking to Sakshi Media channel, Mythili has said that her husband Sridhar Reddy ran away with the dowry amount, jewellery and her car. Mythili also stated that she has filed a complaint against her husband but no action has been taken yet. According to Mythili, she attempted suicide after not getting justice.

Mythili’s father also talked to the channel and stated that after the actress’ marriage, her husband Sridhar Reddy got involved in extra-marital affair. Yella Reddy (Mythili’s father) also claimed that Sridhar Reddy ran away with Rs 13 lakh, two cars, a scotty and jewellery. Yella Reddy requested the police to take action and is waiting to get justice.

In September last year, Mythili had filed a harassment complaint against her husband Sridhar Reddy and four others at Panjagutta police station. A preliminary investigation has been completed in the case. Mythili had also filed a complaint against her husband and his family at the Moti police station in Suryapet district.

