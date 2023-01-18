Tamil Actress Priya Bhavani Explains Why She Joined The Film Industry

Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has etched her name in the film industry with her exemplary performances in films like Kuruthi Aattam, Yaanai, and Thiruchitrambalam. The 33-year-old has risen to stardom, becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Priya’s journey from a daily soap actress to her debut in the Tamil film Meyaadha Maan has not been an easy one. According to a report by ETimes, the Tamil actress in an interview with a regional media portal has shared her rocky path to fame. Priya highlighted that during her initial years in the cine industry, she worked in films solely for money.

In the interaction, Priya reportedly revealed that the only reason she entered the film industry was due to the fact that she thought film actresses were paid more in comparison to small-screen artists. Her only motto to debut in the cine world was to earn more money. “I thought acting brings money,” said Priya.

The Oh Manapenne actress added that she had to put in a lot of hard work and effort to bag a role in a movie as she isn’t from a filmy background, and had zero connections in the fraternity. Priya marked her presence in films solely because of earning a hefty paycheck, but her purpose has shifted now. The actress asserted that in present times, she intends to be a part of good movies, having a good script.

Priya was last seen in director Mithran R Jawahar’s Thiruchitrambalam, opposite Tamil superstar Dhanush. The film went on to receive many accolades from both fans and critics. The Tamil beauty has a strong lineup of films for release. She is pumped up for the release of Agilan, helmed by N Kalyanakrishnan and Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N Krishna.

Priya has also been roped in as the female lead in Demonte Colony 2, Rudhran, Indian 2, and Bommai.

