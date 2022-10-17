Tamil Actress Priya Bhavani to Play Female Lead in Satyadev Kancharana’s Next

Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai fame Priya Bhavani has been roped in for a project in which she will share the screen space with talented Telugu actor Satyadev Kancharana. Priya Bhavani will play the female protagonist in the film, tentatively named Satyadev 26. The Thiruchitrambalam actress will make her Telugu debut under the directorial guidance of Eashvar Karthic. A few sources from Satya 26 suggest Priya will essay as a fashion designer in the project.

Earlier, Priya Bhavani Shankar was seen in Thiruchitrambalam, which was released on August 18. Helmed by Mithran Jawahar, the project featured Dhanush, Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen P. Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, and Priya Bhavani Sankar. This romantic comedy has been one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year, collecting over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The movie received extremely positive reviews from the audience and critics.

Top showsha video

This heartwarming family entertainer is now streaming on the OTT platform Sun NXT in the original Tamil version. Additionally, it is dubbed in four languages Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is now available on the OTT platform. Thiruchitrambalam marked the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and director Mithran Jawahar.

Meanwhile, Priya will be seen in Agilan, Aham Brahmasmi, and Bommai. She has also signed Indian 2 directed by Shankar starring Kajal Aggrawal, Kamal Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Nedumudi Venu.

Satya 26 will star Dhananjaya and Satya Dev in prominent roles. The project is billed to be a nail-biting crime thriller. The grim-looking poster filled with shadows and illustrations of guns, bullets, currency notes, and horses indicates a crime setting.

Produced by Old Town Pictures, the yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Dinesh and Bala Sundaram. Cinematographer Manikantan Krishnamachary will be filming Satya 26 with Charan Raj as the composer and music director of the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here