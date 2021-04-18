Tamil Actress Raiza Wilson Forced to Undergo Dermatological Treatment, Shares Pic After it Goes Wrong

Tamil actress Raiza Wilson took to Instagram story to share a picture of her face after a dermatological procedure went wrong. The actress said that she was forced to undergo the treatment which has left her with swelling under her eye.

The actress also revealed the name of the doctor and her clinic where she got the procedure done. “Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result.”

The actress further said that the dermatologist is now avoiding her. “She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town.”

In another story, the actress shared screenshots of messages she received from her followers who came forward with their own stories. “My inbox is flooded with people who have faced similar issues with this doctor, tragic.”

Raiza shot to fame with her participation in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, the actress has three films in the pipeline, Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Hashtag Love.

