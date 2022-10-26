Tamil Actress Raiza Wilson's 'Sad Girl Autumn' Vibes in Corset Black Pantsuit

Tamil actress Raiza Wilson has cemented a special place in the hearts of her fans with films like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Varmaa. The Bigg Boss fame is considered one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry and is known for her acting prowess and on-screen charm.

Besides capturing the attention of viewers with her adept performances, Raiza can also be hailed as a fashion queen. An active social media user, the actress never shies away from the camera to share snippets of her stunning photoshoots.

Top showsha video

Recently, Raiza once again created a stir on social media after she dropped a series of monochrome pictures on Instagram. “Sad girl autumn,” read her aesthetic caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raiza Wilson (@raizawilson)

Raiza takes us back to an ancient era in a series of grainy black-and-white pictures. With the utmost grace and elegance, the Tamil beauty can be seen decked up in a figure-hugging corset, pant-suit, and sheer black colour. Exuding boldness at its best, Raiza chose a risque-plunging neckline, having a sweetheart neck, which accentuated her hourglass figure perfectly.

In the dark silhouette, Raiza gave some striking portrait-like snaps for her clicks, her on-fleek expressions, stealing hearts and bringing smiles. From the pictures, it seems that the diva has sported dewy makeup, with a bright shade of lip colour, adding a dash of highlighter to enhance her high cheekbones.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, admirers of Raiza couldn’t stop gushing about her photos. She earned praises like “gorgeous” “beautiful” and “Sexy” in the comments while others dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

For those who are a tad bit heartbroken for not being able to witness Raiza’s coloured pictures, the actress has dropped a short video on her Gram, where she can be seen flaunting her outfit and killer expressions. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raiza Wilson (@raizawilson)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Raiza is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Coffee With Kadhal. Helmed by Sundar C, the film is touted to be a romantic-comedy family drama. Besides Raiza Wilson, Coffee With Kadha also stars Malvika Sharma, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Jiiva, and Amritha Aiyer in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media Ltd, the film is slated to hit the big screens on November 4 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here