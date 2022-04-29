Tamil Actress Ramya Pandian Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

Tamil Actress Ramya Pandian, who has already made a name for herself in the Tamil film industry for her acting, was recently in news after her participation in Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT only version of the reality show Bigg Boss. Declared as the most desirable woman on television 2020, she has a massive fan following and her fans are eager to know about her marriage plans. Recently, during a live session on Instagram Ramya opened up about her marriage.

During a recent question and answer session on Instagram a fan asked her, when she is going to get married. Ramya said that marriage will happen when she finds a life partner. Also Ramya added that life partner should really like her. According to the actress, these things take time and are not happening anytime in the near future.

Ramya was also asked whether she would prefer love or arranged marriage. The Joker actress answered that she has not decided about it yet.

These replies by Ramya show that she is focused on work and she is not getting hitched soon.

On the work front, she is busy with three projects. Ramya will be seen working in the film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is written and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Hareesh S has written the dialogues of this film. Besides Ramya, Mammootty, Asokan, Kainakary Thankaraj and others are also playing pivotal roles in the film. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has been bankrolled by Amen Movie Monastery. It has been co-produced by Mammootty Kampany.

Apart from Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Ramya will also be seen in an untitled film bankrolled by Thirukumaran Entertainment.

Ramya will also be the part of Idumbankaari, directed by Arul Ajit. Shivada Nair and Vasanth Jeeva are playing important roles in the film. Idumbankaari has been bankrolled by BTK films and Thirukumaran Entertainment.

Ramya’s performance was quite appreciated in Bigg Boss Ultimate as well. Ramya couldn’t win the show but became 4th finalist. Ramya was appreciated for adopting a mature approach throughout the show.

