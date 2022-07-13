Tamil Actress Roshni Haripriyan Wins She Beauty Awards 2022

Bharathi Kannamma fame actress Roshni Haripriyan recently won the She Beauty Awards 2022 in the television category. She bagged the title of Television Beauty of the Year. The actress, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to share the news of her new feat.

She posted a picture of her holding the trophy of the award while sitting on a white sofa. She was seen in a green-blue saree with a matching necklace and earrings.

‘Thank you She India for honouring me and loads and loads of thanks to you all lovely people for the enormous love and support from the beginning,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Haripriyan (@roshniharipriyan)



Fans quickly took to the comment section to congratulate and praise the actress. One user commented, “Congratulations, Roshey fully deserves this award. I wish you always would achieve the best.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations, Best wishes dear. You deserve this and more.”

Roshni made her acting debut with the Tamil television series Bharathi Kannamma. This show airs on Star Vijay TV. Praveen Bennett directed the series. The lead actors are Roshni Haripriya, Arun Prasad and Farina Azad.

Her depiction of Kannamma in the Tamil daily soap earned her a big fan following. However, much to the displeasure of the audiences, she abruptly left the show.

It was stated that her decision was motivated by the possibility of working in cinema. However, no official news has been made on Roshni signing any film yet. Vinusha Devi has replaced Roshni Haripriyan and will continue to play Kannamma in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.