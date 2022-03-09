Tamil Actress Sharanya Turadi Becomes Proud Owner of New Luxury Car

Tamil Television actress Sharanya Turadi has joined the club of celebrities who own expensive luxury cars and bikes. Sharanya has now bought a swanky car. In an Instagram post Sharanya, on March 8, announced about his prized possession. The actress now owns a BMW X5 series car, which price starts from Rs 78 lakh. The actress has named the car Cheemsu.

Sharing pictures of the car and posing next to it, Sharanya wrote, “The beginning of a new love story. Welcoming a new member “Cheemsu” to our family. Blessings to y’all from Maruthamalai #bmw #bmwx5.”

Sharanya began her career as a newsreader. Before foraying into the entertainment industry, Sharanya was well known among tv viewers as a news anchor. Making her way into the entertainment industry, she eventually went on to become an actress and became a part of a few TV serials as well as movies.

Advertisement

Sharanya marked her TV debut with the role of Saranya Vikram in the daily sitcom Nenjam Marappathillai. She became a household name with her performances in the shows like Ayudha Ezhuthu, wherein she played Collector Indira, in Mahabharatham she featured as Paali.

In Run she played the character of Divya and she also worked in the Telugu serial Roja. Sharanya has mostly worked for daily soaps aired on Star Vijay TV.

Born and brought up in Chennai, Sharanya’s father is a businessman and her mother is a housewife. She completed her high school studies from her hometown and later secured a Graduation degree.

Earlier, only the names of celebrities from the film fraternity used to hit headlines following a new car purchase, but recently TV actors like Alia Manasa, Manimegalai, Erode Mahesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani and Sidhu were in news for their luxury cars.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.