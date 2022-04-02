Tamil Actress Yashika Anand To Get Hitched

Tamil actress Yashika Anand is going to get married soon and it’s an ‘arranged marriage’ for her. The actress, who remains quite active on social media, announced about her marriage in an Instagram post on April 1.

https://instagram.com/stories/yashikaaannand/2806670457555420727?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

In her Instagram story, Yashika said, “I am so happy to announce that I am getting married. My mom and dad have agreed to it. It’s time to settle. I love cinema. And no matter what I will still be entertaining you all. It’s an arranged marriage. Need all your blessings. Wedding bells around the corner.”

This post got viral on social media and her fans went crazy. Congratulating messages are pouring in for her on social media while a few of her fans wanted to confirm the announcement. However, later it turned out to be an April Fool’s day post by Yashika. She shared another video on her Instagram story with Mohammed Rafi’s song April fool banaya in the background.

Advertisement

https://instagram.com/stories/yashikaaannand/2806980265715876733?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

She captioned the video, “ To everyone who congratulated me and to everyone else who knew Happy April Fool’s Day not for next 10 years (wedding plans).”

And with this post she cleared the doubts of her fans. She declared that she was only pulling off a prank for her fans on April 1.

Yashika has 3.1 million followers on Instagram. She made her debut in Tamil film industry with 2016 movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Though made on a small budget the film was successful and won recognition for her. She then appeared in Paadam (2018), Thambi Ramaiah’s Maniyaar Kudumbam (2018) and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu (2018), an adult comedy film.

Yashika also appeared in TV reality show Big Boss Tamil season 2 where she secured the fifth position.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.