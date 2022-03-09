Tamil Anthology Victim: Who is Next to Stream on SonyLIV. Know the Directors

Victim: Who is Next, the upcoming Tamil anthology, will stream on SonyLIV soon. The digital rights of the anthology have been snapped by SonyLIV. Directed by four popular Tamil filmmakers — Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh, and Chimbu Devan — the underlying theme of the anthology is said to be victimhood. Just like 2020 and 2021, 2022 also looks like the year of anthologies in the Tamil and Telugu industries.

With the new anthology film, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan will be marking their OTT debuts. Venkat Prabhu already entered into the digital space in 2021 with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Live Telecast, which is headlined by Kajal Aggarwal and Vaibhav.

Back in 2020, Victim was announced using an unusual promotional campaign wherein several celebrities such as Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan, RJ Balaji, and Gautham Vasudev Menon shared their experience where they’ve ever been a victim via Twitter under the hashtag, Victim.

However, nobody knows if the aforementioned names are a part of the film. Details on cast and crew are awaited.

For the unversed, Victim will be the third anthology coming out of the Tamil industry after Amazon Prime’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai for which names such as Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj joined hands to make a film each. Netflix’s 2020 anthology film Navarasa, produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra, had nine directors, including Karthick Naren, and Arvind Swami, Ponram.

Meanwhile, there’s also a Netflix Telugu anthology directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy, and Prashanth Varma titled Love Story.

