Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 Contestant Admits He Molested Women on Bus as Kamal Haasan, Audience Laugh

The show's host, actor Kamal Haasan, was talking about how some people get onto buses specifically to grope women, when actor Saravanan admitted that he has done it in his college days.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Bigg Boss 3 Contestant Admits He Molested Women on Bus as Kamal Haasan, Audience Laugh
Images: Twitter
Loading...

The issue of men molesting women in crowded buses became a laughing matter on the sets of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 recently. The show's host, actor Kamal Haasan, was talking about the difficulty faced while travelling in buses, saying that no one wants to travel in crowded buses by choice as passengers end up being pushed and shoved.

Haasan goes on to add that there are some who get on buses specifically to grope people. He is interrupted by actor Tamil actor Saravanan, who acted as the lead in over 25 films in the '90s, who casually admitted that he has groped women in buses when he was in college.

His confession elicited laughter from the host as well as the audience, who cheered and clapped. Kamal Haasan's spokesperson, however, said to India Today that the actor was being sarcastic. A video clip of the whole conversation on Bigg Boss 3 is doing the round of social media, attracting considerable backlash. Twitter is full of angry comments directed towards Saravanan as well as the controversial show.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out the incident after a fan posted a short clip of the Bigg Boss episode in question, saying, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

Chinmayi is just one among many netizens who were shocked to see that the issue of molestation of women in public was a joking matter on a reality show, and criticised Haasan and the show's team for treating it casually.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram