Tamil Bigg Boss 3 Contestant Admits He Molested Women on Bus as Kamal Haasan, Audience Laugh
The show's host, actor Kamal Haasan, was talking about how some people get onto buses specifically to grope women, when actor Saravanan admitted that he has done it in his college days.
Images: Twitter
The issue of men molesting women in crowded buses became a laughing matter on the sets of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 recently. The show's host, actor Kamal Haasan, was talking about the difficulty faced while travelling in buses, saying that no one wants to travel in crowded buses by choice as passengers end up being pushed and shoved.
Haasan goes on to add that there are some who get on buses specifically to grope people. He is interrupted by actor Tamil actor Saravanan, who acted as the lead in over 25 films in the '90s, who casually admitted that he has groped women in buses when he was in college.
His confession elicited laughter from the host as well as the audience, who cheered and clapped. Kamal Haasan's spokesperson, however, said to India Today that the actor was being sarcastic. A video clip of the whole conversation on Bigg Boss 3 is doing the round of social media, attracting considerable backlash. Twitter is full of angry comments directed towards Saravanan as well as the controversial show.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out the incident after a fan posted a short clip of the Bigg Boss episode in question, saying, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."
A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience.And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester.Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019
Chinmayi is just one among many netizens who were shocked to see that the issue of molestation of women in public was a joking matter on a reality show, and criticised Haasan and the show's team for treating it casually.
What the fuck! How did @ikamalhaasan s team think that it was okay to keep him on the show or at the very least not edit it out? Good illustrative example for us, but this perpetuates the normalization among Tamil viewers.— Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) July 28, 2019
Condemnation should have happened in the next second. Not made a joke of it. I am not gonna watch that show or the episode anyway.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019
I was shell shocked seeing this on TV last night!For a second, I thought he was gonna say he beat up some guy who molested girls on the bus... Didn't expect him to say he molested, that too to loud cheer from the audience!Totally aghast!— (@amabirdman) July 28, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
- Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video