Tamil Bigg Boss Fame Mahat Raghavendra Gets Engaged to Prachi Mishra, See Pic

Former Tamil Bigg Boss 2 contestant and famous Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra has announced the news about a new phase of his life. Raghavendra took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra, announcing their engagement. The couple has been flooded with congratulatory messages since the announcement.Prachi is former Miss India and has been in a long-term relationship with Raghavendra. The engagement ceremony took place in Chennai yesterday.While Raghavendra was seen sporting a veshti and a shirt, Prachi looked charming in a yellow pattu sari, which they wore for their low-key engagement ceremony.Prachi and Raghavendra met in Dubai in the year 2016 and have been dating ever since. The duo openly confessed their love for each other on social media and other media platforms. However, their relationship turned sour when Raghavendra became a part of Tamil Bigg Boss 2, hosted by Kamal Haasan in 2018.On the show, Raghavendra attracted controversies due to his ill-tempered nature and his growing closeness with co-contestant Yashika Anand. The rumours about the whirlwind romance of Raghavendra and Yashika started doing the rounds, and they also expressed their affection for each other through many gestures.The love triangle between Raghavendra, Prachi and Yashika helped raise the TRPs for the show and kept the viewers curious and entertained. While Prachi declared she is breaking up with Raghavendra due to his growing fondness with Yashika, the couple reconciled after Raghavendra's stint on the show was over.Earlier this year, Prachi had also revealed her plans of tying the knot with the actor. Raghavendra was also popular for his relationship with Taapsee Pannu; however, the two parted their ways due to compatibility issues.