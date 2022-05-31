Tamil Comedian Bj Bala Shares Video of Having Dinner at Bus Stop

Tamil actor Bj Bala has come a long way in his career since he started as a stand-up comedian in Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Season 6. Bala went on to win the title eventually. He has cultivated a huge fan base through his terrific comic timing. Recenly, Bj Bala shared a heart-warming video on his Instagram. Bala can be seen having dinner on a bus stand in the video. Despite being a bona fide celebrity, Bala is eating a humble meal.

Bj Bala has won many hearts with his simplicity. The post has received over 150,000 likes on Instagram. Bala has captioned the post as, “dinner with my friend marthandam”.

It is worth noting that Bj Bala is the quintessential self-made man. Despite not having a privileged background, Bala has achieved tremendous success in a short period of time. Bj Bala, also known as KPY Bala, gained widespread fame by starring in Cooku with Comali, a popular reality TV show.

Cooku with Comali is one of the most prominent shows on Vijay TV. The show has an out-of-the-box concept which is loved by the viewers. The show merges comedy with cooking and therefore is therapeutic for many.

Bj Bala made his acting debut in 2018 with the film Junga. Bala has also featured in movies like Thumba, Cocktail and Pulikkuthi Pandi. He has also been a part of other television shows like Super Singer, 90s Kids vs 2K Kids and Adhu Idhu Edhu.

