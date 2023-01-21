Tamil Comedian Goundamani To Make A Comeback With Palanisamy Vathiyar

Actor Goundamani’s ability to make viewers laugh with his one-liners made him popular as a comedian in the Tamil film industry. After earning fame with these roles, Goundamani explored challenging characters. He showed his acting prowess in those roles as well. The comedian has been on a sabbatical for quite a long time now. But, he is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen with the film Palanisamy Vathiyar, directed by Selva Anbarasan. In the film, Goundamani will play the male lead. Another popular comedian Yogi Babu has been roped in to enact a pivotal role.

Details regarding the rest of the cast members have been kept under wraps. There are reports that a prominent actor will also perform a cameo role in Palanisamy Vathiyar. Krishna Kumar, better known by his stage name K, has composed the film’s music. The pooja muhurat of Palanisamy Vathiyar was held on January 19 and the shooting will start next month.

Goundamani’s fans are looking forward to what the popular comedian has got in store for them. Their anticipation has increased, considering the fact that this time he will portray the lead this time. But many of them might not be happy with his choice of the filmmaker. Selva is a debutant and has only one film to his credit as a director, titled Peya Kaanom. The horror comedy film was lambasted by critics for amateur writing and poor execution. Critics wrote that Selva was unable to showcase both the genres properly.

Goundamani will also portray a key role in the film Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin. Bankrolled by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies, Maaveeran is expected to release in March.

