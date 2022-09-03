Tamil Comedian Pugazh Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Bensiya

Tamil actor and comedian Pugazh, who rose to fame with the comedy cooking reality show Cooku with Comali, has earned quite a reputation for his energetic personality. The actor also has several movies and television shows to his credit including Enna Solla Pogirai, Sabhaapathy, Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Cocktail.

Pugazh, who has already won a million hearts with his superb screen presence and profound acting, recently got married. The actor-comedian surprised everyone after he announced his wedding to Bena Riya on social media.

Pugazh got married to Benz Riya, who is popularly as Bensiya, at a private ceremony on September 1 in presence of family members and close friends. He shared a wedding photo on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note thanking all his near and dear ones, including his fans.

“My heartfelt thanks to all the cinema/TV friends, media friends, relatives, well-wishers, and my dear fans who have been a ladder to my promotion for our wedding. Enjoyed and happy Chium!” read his post.

Bensiya looked incredible wearing a traditional red-checkered saree, heavily-clad with jewellery while Pugazh, who flashed a smile at the camera, donned a silk dhoti-kurta.

Pugazh fans wasted no time and jumped to the comment section to shower the couple with congratulatory messages, adding heart emojis. Actress and model Pavithra Lakshmi also sent her best wishes to the couple. “Congratulations chellakutties,” she commented.

According to reports, both Pugazh and Bensiya had already entered into a registered marriage a year earlier in Coimbatore. Father K. Ramakrishnan supervised their wedding. On September 1, the couple got married at a temple in Chennai with all wedding rituals as per the Tamil traditions.

