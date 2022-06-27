Tamil Couple Prasanna and Sneha Pay a Visit to Tirupati Ezhumalaiyan

Fan favourite couple Prasanna and Sneha, who often share pictures and updates about their life with their fans recently paid a visit to Tirupati Ezhumalaiyan temple.

The couple co-starred in the film Achchamundu Achchamundu and became close friends. Soon the friendship between the two deepened and they fell in love. The two later got married and have been leading a wonderful life. They now have a son and a daughter.

During a show, Prasanna said that he was amazed to see Sneha’s performance in a Telugu film and fell in love with him. During the same show, Sneha talked about her husband Prasanna. She also said that she was not interested in acting after marriage. Prasanna is the one who always motivates Sneha to work as an actress.

The couple shares a lot of updates with their fans who don’t leave a chance to praise them. Prasanna recently shared the couple’s 10th-anniversary news with the fans.

“It’s our 10th! It wasn’t that easy all the way. It wasn’t all as rosy as it seems. We have had our share of fights and disagreements. I’ve broken promises. I’ve broken your heart too. But you always chose to stick with me with so much love and have won me over time and again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasanna_actor (@prasanna_actor)



“There can’t be anything purer and stronger than your love. You fill my heart and soul. Love you Sneha, Happy anniversary to us. Cheers to growing old together,” he wrote.

