Tamil Director and Cinematographer KV Anand Passes Away Following Heart Attack

Director-cinematographer KV Anand, who had helmed Tamil films like Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan, passed away on Friday in Chennai following a heart attack. He was 54. Fans and members of the industry have been tweeting in condolence after the news broke, expressing shock over his sudden demise.

The cinematographer, film director and former photo journalist worked mainly in the Tamil Film Industry. After a short period as a journalist, he became a cinematographer in the early 1990s, working for about fifteen films in the Southern and Bollywood industries.

Anand won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his debut film as a cinematographer, Thenmavin Kombath. In 2005, Anand turned film director with the critically acclaimed Kana Kandaen. He is the founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC).

