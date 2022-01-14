Tamil Director Badri Venkatesh to Act in His Own Film

Popular Tamil film director Badri Venkatesh has recently released the teaser of his upcoming film. In his next film, the filmmaker will be seen playing a pivotal role, the teaser shows. He has directed and acted in his next film of the psychological horror genre. Interestingly, he is playing a film director in the movie. He made the announcement in a tweet on January 12. Badri is known for helming films like Baana Kaathadi and Seema Botha Aagathey.

Sharing the YouTube link of the teaser of his yet-to-be-titled film, Badri said that the teaser has been shot before the actual shoot. He shared a poster of the film showing the eyes of a demon. The poster looks spooky and hints that the film will be full of horror elements.

Souls seldom die nor lie! Announcing @dirbadri 's next #BadriVenkatesh4 with a teaser shot before the actual shoot! Badri Venkatesh directs and acts in this psychological horror along with a plethora of actors.Music is by @simonkking @donechannel1https://t.co/qDyDbSFCd9 pic.twitter.com/VBKEImj5WV— Badri Venkatesh (@dirbadri) January 12, 2022

The teaser suggests that the film will be based on a story of a paranormal psychological experiment with a touch of Indian mythologies.

Watch the teaser here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU9Om97IaT4&feature=youtu.be

Badri himself is producing the film besides directing and acting in it. The film will have music by Simon K King. The production of the film has started.

In a recent tweet, Badri said that many people have got so attracted by the poster design of the film and seen the teaser and are appreciating it.

Many have got so attracted by the poster design of #BadriVenkatesh4 and have later seen the teaser and are appreciating. Without distraction delve in to this director,s psychehttps://t.co/qDyDbSFCd9— Badri Venkatesh (@dirbadri) January 13, 2022

Badri is the writer and director of the National award-winning short film Vidiyalai Nokki. It is the first Tamil short fiction film to win this award. Apart from mainstream Tamil cinema, Venkatesh has been credited for directing a large number of television shows including Nalaya Natchathiram Thangamazhai and Amul – Super Kudumbam, a wide-ranging mix of reality shows. He hails from the Nesapakkam in Chennai.

