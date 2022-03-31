Tamil Director Jayabharati's Crowdfunded Film Kudisai Completes 43 Years of Release

Tamil director Jayabharati explored the idea of making films with unconventional themes in the 1970s. The director made his first film, Kudisai, with crowdfunding. Kudisai was released on March 30, 1979, and has been preserved in the National Film Archives of India. The film has completed 43 years of its release.

According to Jayabharati, Kudisai was also the first Tamil film to be filmed via crowdfunding. Before embarking on his career in cinema, Jayabharati worked as an assistant director. He also penned 75 stories.

Besides his love for literature, Jayabharati also admired good cinema. He rented Krishnaveni Theatre in Chennai and used to see films directed by Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. Watching these films, Jayabharati’s love for cinema grew to such an extent that he announced the shooting of his first film within ten days.

Jayabharati’s friends were shocked. They were not tense about the storyline of the film knowing Jayabharati’s writing skills. They just didn’t know how he would manage funds for the film.

However, Jayabharati was least bothered about funds. The director told his friends that he would manage funds by gathering Rs 500 each from 10 people.

Rajasekhar, one of Jayabharati’s closest friends, helped him arrange a camera on loan. A farmer in Padi Kuppam provided him with food during the shooting. To cover further costs, Jayabharati collected money by conducting art shows in colleges.

Ceylon Manohar, a singer and another friend of Jayabharati, helped him raise money via his shows. Newcomers like Kamala Kamesh were given a chance. Besides Kamla, Dandayupani and Raji were also seen in the film. Kamala’s husband G. Kamesh composed music for this film. The film was bankrolled by Juvaala.

The film was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. It was also screened across all film festivals in South India at that time. Jayabharati’s love for the art of cinema inspired him to endure such difficulties in making good films.

