Tamil Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Meets Superstar Mahesh Babu In Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu is on a high following the success of his latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram directorial has collected close to Rs 200 crore at the box office and is still going strong. Audiences have loved the chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame is also in the news these days because of his upcoming Tamil film Vikram. The much anticipated film starring Kamal Haasan will be released in theatres on June 3.

Now reports have emerged that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mahesh Babu had a meeting in Hyderabad. Kanagaraj, who is visiting Hyderabad for the promotion of Vikram, had an hour-long conversation with the Telugu superstar, according to reports.

This news has given steam to speculations that both the stalwarts are likely to collaborate for a project. If everything falls into place, the fans could see Mahesh Babu playing the lead in a film directed by Kanagaraj. If it happens, the collaboration could be a new beginning for the Kaithi director who is yet to make his debut in the Telugu industry.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next feature in Trivikram Srinivas directorial SSMB28. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in this movie. Mahesh Babu will also collaborate with SS Rajamouli for the first time for a film.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay will again work together in the much awaited film, Thalapathy 67. The last collaboration between Lokesh and Vijay, Master, was a blockbuster. The film, which released in January 2021, also featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Kanagaraj’s latest movie Vikram is an action thriller and it is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in important roles.

