Tamil Director M Thiagarajan Found Dead on Roadside in Chennai

Tamil Director M Thiagarajan was found dead on the roadside near AVM studio in Chennai on Wednesday. The tragic incident has left the Tamil film industry in deep shock. M Thiagarajan had worked with major production houses and directed some blockbuster films in his career.

The fans of the director are shocked to learn about the tragic death of the Adyar Film Institute alumnus. Various film buffs have paid condolences to the director’s family.

According to reports, Thiagarajan was found dead near AVM studio road. The director was known for his excellent work in the south film industry. The incident was reported to the police when he was found lying on the roadside. The police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Director’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Tollywood. As per the police details, Thiagarajan had been living alone for the last 15 years while his children were in Bangalore.

M Thaigarjan directed the superhit film Managara Kaval starring Vijay Kanth in 1991. The film was a critical and commercial success. The film was produced by the leading production company AVM. He had directed 150 films until now.

He turned director with the film ‘Vetrimel Vetri’, which didn’t do well at the box office. His first two films were average performers. The director then got a chance to work with Vijayakanth and his film ‘Mangar Kaval’ impressed both critics and audience alike.

