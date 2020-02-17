Tamil Director Raj Kapoor's 23-year-old Son Passes Away in Mecca

Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son Sharook Kapoor passed away due to severe cold and weakness in Mecca on February 17 (Monday). He was only 23 and as reported by Times of India, suffered from shortness of breath and had begun shivering before passing away.

He was in Mecca on a pilgrimage with his mother Sajeela Kapoor. By looking at his symptoms, Sajeela thought it was because of the weather change, however, the youth died before anyone could figure out the severity.

According to the report, the sudden death has left the entire film industry in a state of shock.

Raj Kapoor was known to be trying to bring Sharook Kapoor's body back to Chennai from Mecca for the last rites, but was facing issues due to the international regulations in Mecca.

The popular filmmaker had wanted his son to step into the showbiz world as his career choice.

Raj Kapoor is known for his directorial ventures such as Thalattu Ketkuthamma. The 1991 movie stars Prabhu and Kanaka in leading roles. It was produced by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Kanchana Sivaraman and had musical score was by the famous Ilaiyaraaja.

Some of his other films are Uthama Raasa, Kusthi, Aval Varuvala. Raj Kapoor also ventured into television with the show 'Nandhini', which aired on the Sun network in 2017.

