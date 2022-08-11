Tamil Director Seenu Ramasamy Credits Vijay Sethupathi For Maamanithan’s Success

Tamil director Seenu Ramasamy has credited actor Vijay Sethupathi for the success of his last release Maamanithan. The director who recently received an award for his film at an event organized by Bharathi Foundation, an NGO based in Tamil Nadu, said that Maamanithan could only become successful after Vijay Sethupathi decided to act in it. Seenu said he was elated at the film’s box office success despite not being promoted aggressively. Maamanithan also received great responses overseas and got Gold Award at the Tokyo Film Awards as the best Asian film. Vijay Sethupathi bagged the best actor award for his performance in the film.

Maamanithan narrates the story of a father who wants to provide his children with a top-notch education. He wishes to enrol them in private school. For this purpose, he enters into a contract with a real estate developer to improve his income but is cheated in the process. Maamanithan was initially supposed to release in October 2019 but then got delayed due to some legal controversies. The release date was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic and finally got a theatrical release on June 24.

Interacting with media after the Bharathi Foundation event, Seenu Ramasamy hailed new-age directors for selecting sensitive topics for their films. Seenu expressed his wish to work with new directors and said that he did not keep in mind the difference in experience between him and the new directors.

Seenu also shared his opinion regarding the NEET exam. The Dharma Durai director said that students should not be afraid of the NEET as it was just an exam.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here