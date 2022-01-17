Tamil Director Venkat Prabhu Releases First Look Of His Next Film Manmatha Leelai

Director Venkat Prabhu has released the first look of his next Tamil film Manmatha Leelai. The film starring Ashok Selvan in the lead role belongs to the adult comedy genre and it will have a generous dose of humour. The film is being shot in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film will feature actors Samyuktha Hegde, Smruti Venkat and Riya Suman in pivotal roles. Manmadaleela is the title of the Telugu version of the film which will revolve around an extra-marital affair.

Sharing the first look of the movie on Twitter, Venkat said that the film will offer a ‘fun quirky ride’ to the audience.

Actor Ashok Selvan has said that it is ‘a surreal moment’ for him to work with director Venkat.

The poster shared by makers suggests that actor Ashok will be seen playing two characters - one having a long beard and one with a small beard. The poster also contains lipstick, heart emojis, sandals and a rose flower.

Director Venkat said that Manmatha Leelai will show the story of two major incidents that happen in the life of a young man across two different time zones. “Beyond the fun, there will also be an element of thrill, in the sense whether the protagonist will get caught or not," director Venkat was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Venkat shot Manmatha Leelai simultaneously while working on Maanaadu, which is still running in a few theatres even after 50 days of its release. The science-fiction thriller starring Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan was released in cinemas on November 25, 2021.

Manmatha Leelai’s background score and music has been composed by Premgi Amaren, brother of Venkat. The film will be released only in theatres though the official release date has not been announced yet.

