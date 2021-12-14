Tamil Director Venkat Prabhu To Helm Superstar Rajinikanth’s Next: Report

Tamil director Venkat Prabhu will helm his next with South superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. There’s no official confirmation yet, but sources say that the two legends will soon meet and further discuss the project.

Earlier, it was reported that Desingh Periyasamy, who directed Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring Dilquer Salman, would helm Rajinikanth’s next but now the name of Venkat Prabhu has surfaced, but an official announcement is awaited.

Venkat Prabhu’s most recent directorial Maanaadu is performing brilliantly at the box office and the fans and critics have given it immense love.

Even Rajinikanth had watched the film and praised the crew, including Venkat Prabhu for the excellent work. According to reports, Rajini spoke to director Venkat Prabhu over a phone call to congratulate him on Maanaadu’s success.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, which was released on November 4 ahead of Diwali, received mixed reviews. The film, after a successful theatrical run, was recently released on Netflix as well.

Venkat Prabhu ventured into direction with Chennai 600028 in 2007 and followed it up with Saroja the next year. In 2011, Venkat directed the action thriller Mankatha, his biggest project to date, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

