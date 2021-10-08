Tamil Directors Now Fancy Tollywood. Here's List of Films They Are Working on

Tamil directors, from Linguswamy to Shankar, are now showing interest in the Telugu film industry. Shankar is directing a Telugu film for the first time. The film, starring Ram Charan, is produced by Dil Raju. The shooting started last month after the completion of all the poojas. Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi and Ranveer Singh were the chief guests at the event.

According to reports, the film is a sequel to another movie with a political theme. A lot of Telugu actors are acting in the film.

Lingusamy, who has carved a niche in Tamil with massy movies like ‘Aavara’ and ‘Pandem Kodi’, is now directing a Telugu film that stars Ram Pothineni. Kriti Shetty is essaying the role of the heroine in this one, while Adi Pinchetti is playing the villain.

In the past, Allu Arjun was to star in a bilingual film directed by Linguswamy. But the movie was shelved owing to some reason.

Top Tamil director AR Murugadoss has made movies such as Stalin and Spider in Telugu.

KS Ravikumar has directed numerous blockbusters such as Narasimha, Bhamane Satyabhamane, Muthu and Dashavataram in Tamil. He has also acted in Telugu films like Bavanachchadu with Nag, ‘For Friendship’ with Chiru, Villain with Rajasekhar, and Jai Sinha with Balayya.

Suresh Krishna has directed several superhit films like ‘Indrudu Chandrudu’ with Kamal Haasan, and ‘Bhasha with Rajinikanth’. He has directed Telugu films like ‘Daddy’, ‘Master’, ‘Prema’, ‘Dharmachakram’ and ‘Auto Driver’

Mani Ratnam shot an all-time classic ‘Gitanjali’ with Nagarjuna in Telugu. He will be reportedly shooting a pan-India movie with Mahesh Babu now.

SA Chandrasekhar, the father of Tamil star Vijay, shot Telugu films like ‘Chattaniki Kallulevu’ with Chiranjeevi, ‘Devantakudu’ and ‘Balidanam’ with Shobhan Babu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.