Tamil Diva Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests Covid Positive, Has One Suggestion For Actors

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has tested positive for Covid-19, the Tamil diva informed her fans on Twitter. The actress tweeted that she tested Covid Positive… despite all precautions”. She further urged all the actors to “start insisting on masking up the entire crew bcos we as actors cant wear masks”.

“Those who have met me or been in contact with me plz watch out for symptoms and get checked. Plz be careful and mask up..covid is still here,” she concluded.

Varalaxmi also shared a video message with her fans. In the video, she said, “Good morning, not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid. Despite being careful, masking up, and vaccinating. Those in contact with me watch out for any symptoms. Covid is not over and Mask up.”

After the news got viral, supporters thronged the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

Varalaxmi stepped into the industry with her role as Premakumari. She was part of the movie Iravin Nizhal, directed by R.Pratiban. Iravin Nizhal was released on 15 July and has collected Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie was released worldwide and collected Rs 18 crore.

She appeared in a cameo role in the movie Pakka Commercial. Varalaxmi will now appear in a major role. Her upcoming movie Yasoda is a bi-lingual movie. Varalaxmi will share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress has projects lined up. Among them, one is HanuMan, which is said to be a pan-India multilingual film.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also share the screen with Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in the movie NBK107. It is said that the actress has other projects in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

