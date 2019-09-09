Tamil Film Director, Actor S Rajasekar Passes Away

Tamil actor-cum-director S Rajasekar passed away here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 61.

"He was not keeping well for sometime and passed away today," family sources told PTI. Rajasekar in partnership with Director Robert had delivered many hits in 1980s, which include 'Palaivanacholai','Chinnapoove Mella pesu', Manasukkul Mathappu. He has also appeared in many popular Tamil television serials.

Rajasekar had made his Telugu film debut in 1985 with 'Vande Mataram.' In a career spanning more than thirty years, the actor, who has acted in over eighty films in various roles, gave many blockbuster films.

Actor-Politician R Sarath Kumar and many film actors condoled the demise of Rajasekar. ".. his demise leaves a vaccum in the industry. May his soul rest in peace #Rajasekhar," Sarath Kumar tweeted.

The duo Robert-Rajasekar came with a bang and later #Rajasekar used his experience in the industry & continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vaccum among his good friends & in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPRajasekar — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 8, 2019

Not only did S Rajasekar majorly contribute to Tamil cinema, but he also helped small-scale associations grow, reported timesnownews.com.

His last rites were completed on Sunday evening in Chennai.

(With inputs from PTI)

