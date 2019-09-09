Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tamil Film Director, Actor S Rajasekar Passes Away

Actor-Politician R Sarath Kumar and many film actors condoled the demise of Rajasekar, who passed away following a brief illness.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Film Director, Actor S Rajasekar Passes Away
Image of S Rajasekar, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Tamil actor-cum-director S Rajasekar passed away here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 61.

"He was not keeping well for sometime and passed away today," family sources told PTI. Rajasekar in partnership with Director Robert had delivered many hits in 1980s, which include 'Palaivanacholai','Chinnapoove Mella pesu', Manasukkul Mathappu. He has also appeared in many popular Tamil television serials.

Rajasekar had made his Telugu film debut in 1985 with 'Vande Mataram.' In a career spanning more than thirty years, the actor, who has acted in over eighty films in various roles, gave many blockbuster films.

Actor-Politician R Sarath Kumar and many film actors condoled the demise of Rajasekar. ".. his demise leaves a vaccum in the industry. May his soul rest in peace #Rajasekhar," Sarath Kumar tweeted.

Not only did S Rajasekar majorly contribute to Tamil cinema, but he also helped small-scale associations grow, reported timesnownews.com.

His last rites were completed on Sunday evening in Chennai.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram