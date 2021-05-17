Tamil Film Industry Mourns Asuran Actor Nitish Veera's Death

Tamil actor Nitish Veera, popular for films like Asuran and Kaala, died on Monday (May 17) due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. The 45-year-old was hospitalised a few days ago after contracting the virus. The entire Tamil film industry mourned the loss of Nitish who shared screen with Dhanush in 2019 period action Asuran and Rajinikanth in Kaala.

Dhanush took to his Twitter to remember the late actor. "This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother," the 37-year-old actor tweeted about Nitish.

This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother. pic.twitter.com/kIpgiiiHPI— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 17, 2021

Critically acclaimed director Selvararaghavan also condoled the unfortunate death of Nitish who played Nani in the his 2006 film Pudhupettai along with Dhanush.

REST IN PEACE MY "MANI " pic.twitter.com/SwcQLeUPOB— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) May 17, 2021

Actor Krishna too offered his condolences for Nitish whom he remembered as "an extremely passionate and a kind soul". Emphasising on the seriousness of the second wave, Krishna also appealed to the people to stay home, adding that the film industry cannot "lose anyone anymore".

Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul.The second is wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oojewojGHl — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 17, 2021

Nitish was to be next seen in political thriller Laabam starring versatile Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan. Unfortunately, the upcoming movie's director S.P. Jananathan, too, passed away earlier this year.

Covid-19 has taken several Tamil film industry stars away from us. Veteran acting legend Joker Thulasi died due to Covid-19 complications on May 9 in Chennai. The 71-year-old was popular for his roles in Maruthu Pandi and Thirumathi Pazhaniswamy.

Another name includes Pandu, who acted in several Tamil comedy films. 74-year-old Pandu died on May 6 after being hospitalised in Chennai following testing positive for Covid-19. Known for his comic timing, Pandu had acted in blockbusters like Kadhal Kottai, Panakkaran

and Pokkiri.

Recently, actor Maran, who featured in Kannada blockbuster K.G.F, also lost his battle to the novel coronavirus. The 48-year-old had worked in Tamil films like Ghilli and Kuruvi. Tamil film director KV Anand, too, died of Covid-19 last month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here