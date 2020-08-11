Tamil Film Producer V Swaminathan Succumbs to Covid-19

Tamil film producer V Swaminathan has succumbed to Covid-19. He had produced several films in association with K Muralitharan and G Venugopal under his banner Lakshmi Movie Makers.

"Swaminathan had tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago and was admitted to a private hospital. His immunity became very low a couple of days ago and yesterday afternoon, he breathed his last. He was 67. His body has been cremated as per government rules. Though several people in the industry had tested positive for the coronavirus, Swaminathan is the first casualty," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Swaminathan had been in the industry for more than two decades and backed many film stars such as Karthik, Ajith, Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Suriya.

Some of the films he produced include Anbe Sivam (directed by Sundar C, starring Kamal Haasan and Madhavan), Bagavathi (directed by Venkatesh, starring Vijay), Pudhuepttai (directed by Selvaraghavan, starring Dhanush) and Silambattam (directed by Saravanan, starring Simbu).

Many celebrities from the industry, including Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and director Ponram, and moviegoers offered their condolences.

Had heard heartbreaking news about the loss of V Swaminathan sir. My deepest condolences to his family. A very humble person. May your soul rest in peace. #lakshmimoviemakers #producer #VSwaminathan #RIP pic.twitter.com/hSbeSKnfRs — ponram (@ponramVVS) August 10, 2020

Apart from producing Tamil films, he had done supporting roles in a few films. He is survived by his two sons. Swaminathan's son Ashwin got married to Vidya Sri during the novel coronavirus pandemic.