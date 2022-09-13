Tamil Film Producers Council To Consider Rs 6 Crore Film Under Small-Budget Category

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has locked an agreement with the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) to consider a project made on a budget of Rs 6 crore.

Earlier, a Rs 4-crore film was given the status of a low-budget film. Movies, under this category, are entitled to various incentives by the Tamil Nadu Producers Council. Offers like limited labour, limited scale of filming and payment of call sheets are some of the concessions provided to a small-budget Tamil movie.

The decision to restructure the financing of a movie in Tamil cinema was one of the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cinema industry. Not only Tamil but Kannada and Telugu film industries are also undertaking similar reforms. Earlier, the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) and the Tamil Film Producers Association had a discussion on the salaries of supporting actors in a film. For a long time, the supporting actors have been raising their voices against being underpaid and not getting their salaries on time. The South Indian Artistes’ Association is a group of over 3000 members.

Having the same idealogue, the members of SIAA and FEFSI get different salaries for a day. For Instance, members of the South Indian Artistes’ Association receive Rs 525 per day. On the other hand, members of the FEFSI organisation get Rs 775 per day. Hence, it was decided that the salary of SIAA members will also be increased to Rs 775, equivalent to the members of FEFSI.

Apart from this, the grievances between the Producers’ Association and the South Indian Artistes’ Association were also discussed. In the meeting, it was decided that action will be taken on complaints against the actors who fail to provide call sheets even after receiving the advance amount from the producers. Similarly, action will also be taken against producers who fail to pay the salaries of the actors after the completion of a film’s shoot.

