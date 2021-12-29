Tamil Filmmaker Aacharya Ravi Dies Due to Heart Attack

Veteran filmmaker Aacharya Ravi passed away, on December 28, at a private hospital in Madurai, Tamil Nadu following cardiac arrest. Ravi was suffering from liver related ailment for the past few months and he was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Aacharya Ravi’s last rites will be performed, on December 29, at his native village. Aacharya Ravi was battling with liver diseases since last few months and he was getting treatment in Chennai.

Director Ravi’s death is a big loss for the Tamil film industry and many film personalities have shared condolence messages on social media. Director Seenu Ramasamy tweeted, “Creators alive in our hearts and minds always. RIP #AcharyaRavi Annan. My deep condolences to his family and friends.”

A lot of his friends and film industry colleagues have started reaching his house to pay tributes.

In 2001, Aacharya Ravi’s directorial Shahjahan starring Vijay in the lead was a blockbuster hit at the box office. The talented filmmaker was a close friend of director Bala and the duo was famous for making excellent films together. Bala and Ravi used to be roommates during their struggling days in the Tamil film industry.

Ravi used to work as a narrator and assistant to then famous director Liaqat Ali Khan. Ravi’s first film as assistant director with his close friend Bala was Sethu. In 2006, Ravi and Bala co-directed Vignesh starrer Sethu with hopes of making it a success at the box office but it turned to a disappointment for these two friends. Following that Ravi started working as assistant director in films.

