Tamil Filmmaker AL Vijay Announces His Wedding to Aishwarya, Deets Inside

Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay on Saturday, took to social media to announce his wedding to Dr R Aishwarya. The director revealed that it is an arranged wedding and the ceremonies will be held in July.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Tamil Filmmaker AL Vijay Announces His Wedding to Aishwarya, Deets Inside
Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay on Saturday, took to social media to announce his wedding to Dr R Aishwarya. The director revealed that it is an arranged wedding and the ceremonies will be held in July.
Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay on Saturday, announced his wedding to Dr R Aishwarya. The director revealed that it is an arranged wedding and the ceremonies will be held in July.

In a lengthy Twitter post, shared by Diamond Babu, the director addressed media as his family and well-wishers and informed that the wedding will be a private affair. "Just like everyone, my life travelled through different stages involving success, failure, joy and pain. But what stood by me through all such occasions is the strong support from the press media," Vijay wrote, adding, "I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life!"

This will be Vijay's second marriage. In April 2014, Vijay announced that he was in a relationship with actress Amala Paul, and later in June 2014, the couple got married in Chennai. Two years later, in July 2016, they decided to part ways, and in February 2017, they officially got divorced.

On the professional front, Vijay, who is one of the leading filmmakers from South and has made landmark films like Madradapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal, is teaming up with Kangana Ranaut, for a biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actress Jayalalitha.

The biopic will be written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika, and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

