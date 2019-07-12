Tamil Filmmaker AL Vijay Ties the Knot with R Aishwarya in a Private Ceremony, See Pic

Last month Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay announced his wedding to Dr R Aishwarya. The director had revealed that it is an arranged marriage and will be held in July. Now, a photo of the couple from their wedding is making rounds on the Internet. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing happily with the groom's parents.

This will be Vijay's second marriage. In April 2014, Vijay announced that he was in a relationship with actress Amala Paul, and later in June 2014, the couple got married in Chennai. Two years later, in July 2016, they decided to part ways, and in February 2017, they officially got divorced.

Take a look at their picture:

In June, last month, in a lengthy Twitter post, shared by Diamond Babu, the director addressed media as his family and well-wishers and informed that the wedding will be a private affair. "Just like everyone, my life travelled through different stages involving success, failure, joy and pain. But what stood by me through all such occasions is the strong support from the press media," Vijay wrote, adding, "I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life!"

From the desk of Director #Vijay on his Wedding with Dr. R. Aishwarya. @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/tT4ADWWKoZ — Diamond Babu (@idiamondbabu) June 29, 2019

On the professional front, Vijay, who is one of the leading filmmakers from South and has made landmark films like Madradapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal, is teaming up with Kangana Ranaut, for a biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actress Jayalalitha.

