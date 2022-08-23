Tamil Filmmaker Lingusamy Sentenced To 6 Months Imprisonment in Cheque Bounce Case

Tamil director and producer N Lingusamy and his brother have been sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment over a cheque bounce case by a Chennai court. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Saidapet announced the verdict in the 2014 case filed by PVP Capitals, a finance company. However, Lingusamy and his brother, Subash Chandra Bose, have stated that they will appeal against the order of the Saidapet court.

Thirrupathi Brothers, the production house owned by Lingusamy and his brother, borrowed Rs Rs 1.3 crore from PVP Capitals for making a film, titled Enni Yezhu Naal. The lead cast of the film reportedly included Karthi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the film never saw the light of the day due to several reasons. Owing to the same, the brothers failed to repay the loan.

Eventually, PVP Capitals moved the Madras High Court against the producer brothers for not returning their money. The court ordered Lingusamy and his brother, Subash Chandra Bose, to repay the loan. The duo issued a cheque to repay the loan, which soon bounced. As a result, PVP Capitals filed a petition in the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Chennai. Now, the brothers have been sentenced to imprisonment for six months.

After the court’s verdict, Lingusamy and Subash Chandra Bose jointly issued a press release. In the release, they wrote, “The dispute is between PVP capitals and our production house Thirrupathi Brothers Film Media Private Limited. The honorable court ruled today on the petition they have filed. We will appeal against this order and legally face the issue.”

N Lingasamy’s latest movie, The Warriorr hit the theatres on July 14. It starred Krithi Shetty, Ram Pothineni, Akshara Gowda and Aadhi, among others, in prominent roles. Warrior grossed about Rs 37.31 crore worldwide while it was produced on a budget of Rs 70 crore. The film was produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen. Meanwhile, the filmmaker’s upcoming film, Bhale Tammudu, is slated for theatrical release on December 10.

