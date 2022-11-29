Tamil Films That Successfully Ran In Theatres For More Than 175 Days

There are a lot of movies that enjoy a profitable run at the theatres for several weeks. Movies that successfully run in the theatres for 25 weeks (175 days) are known as ‘Silver Jubilees’. Over the years, a lot of Tamil movies have witnessed an impressive run of more than 25 weeks at cinema halls. Here are some of the most famous silver jubilee films of the Tamil film industry:

1. Thirisoolam (1979)

Directed by K Vijayan, Thirisoolam starred Shivaji Ganesan, MN Nambiar, Jai Ganesh and VK Ramasamy in prominent roles. The film became a huge hit at the box office. It even beat the collections of all Kollywood films that had been released until 1979.

2. Mundhanai Mudichu (1983)

The 1983 film Mundhanai Mudichu was directed by Bhagyaraj, who also played the lead role in the film. Along with him, the film’s cast also included Urvashi, Poornima Jayaram, Unni Mary, KK Soundar and Nalinikanth. The film not only received rave reviews from the masses but was also a silver jubilee at the theatres.

3. Chinna Thambi (1991)

Directed by B Vasu, Chinna Thambi starred Prabhu and Kushbu in the lead roles. The movie was released in 1991 and was received well by the viewers. Ilayaraja’s mesmerising songs coupled with Goundamani’s performance made the film a huge hit. The movie successfully ran in 8 theatres for 175 days and emerged as a silver jubilee.

4. Ullathai Allitha (1996)

Starring Goundamani, Karthik and Rambha, Ullathai Allitha was a blockbuster hit back in 1996. Directed by Sundar C, the movie featured some amazing comical sequences by Goundamani, which were widely appreciated by the Tamil audience.

5. Padayappa (1999)

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Padayappa broke several records in 1999 and ran for 175 days, making it a silver jubilee film. Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan’s performances in the film were showered with immense love by audiences and critics alike. Apart from them, the movie also starred Sivaji Ganesan, Soundarya, Abbas, and Nasar in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here