Tamil Folk Singer and Actress Paravai Muniyamma Passes Away

Tamil actress and folk singer Paravai Muniyamma breathed her last at her residence in Madurai on March 29, 2020. She passed away due to age-related illness. Muniyamma made her acting debut at the age of 66 with the 2003 film Dhool and featured in over 50 films with stars like Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Vishal, Sivakarthikeyan and STR among others.

Muniyamma, who shot to fame with the song Singam Pole composed by Vidya Sagar for Vikram's Dhool, was also awarded the Kalaimamani by the government of Tamil Nadu in 2009. The singer had widely toured with about 2,000 stage performances around India and internationally in countries like London, Singapore and Malaysia.

The symbol of Tamil folk music, Muniyamma was not keeping well since 2016, when the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa granted her an aid of Rs 6 lakh and a Rs 6000 pension scheme. Many other celebrities including Sivakarthikeyan, Vishal and Dhanush had helped her with hospital expense, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

Parvai Muniyamma is survived by a son and two grandchildren.

Follow @News18Movies for more