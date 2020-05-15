MOVIES

Tamil Movie Director AV Arun Prasath Passes Away in Road Accident

AV Arun Prasath was a gifted director who tragically died in a road accident at a young age.

AV Arun Prasath, a young movie director in the Tamil movie industry, lost his life on Friday.

According to a report in India Today, Arun’s bike collided with a truck near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. The filmmaker died on spot.

Soon after the news of his passing away broke, many renowned faces in the Tamil movie industry expressed their grief.

Director Shankar Shanmugham, who Arun had assisted in the past tweeted a monochrome photo of his late assistant. He said, "Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends."

Music director GV Prakash also expressed his sorrow on social media. He shared a happy picture of the late director. In the snap. Arun can be seen sitting on a bike as he flaunts his moustache. He captioned the photo in Tamil, which in English loosely translates to “Always a friend and a brother. My deepest condolences to relatives and friends. Let his soul rest in peace."

Popular actor Manobala too shared his photo on the microblogging portal to express his condolence.

