Tamil Movie The Legend’s Trailer Gets Over 1 Crore Views Within 2 Days

Businessman turned actor Legend Saravanan is busy with the promotion of his debut movie The Legend. The trailer for the movie was released on May 29 and it has already taken the internet by storm. It has received over one crore views on YouTube within two days. Legend Saravanan will be seen opposite the famous Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in the movie.

The film revolves around a scientist who would use his knowledge to help the people of his village and country.

Saravanan Arul, who is known as Legend Saravanan in Tamil Nadu, is a Chennai based businessman who has retail stores across the state and all of South India including the Saravana stores, Super Saravana stores, Saravana stores crown mall and Saravana Selvarathinam. His debut movie The Legend has created a huge hype with the trailer due to the amazing action sequences and grandeur of the locations and sets in the song snippets included in the trailer. The movie is an action romantic drama starring Geethika, Suman, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Vijaykumar, Nasser and Late Vivek along with Saravanan and Urvashi.

Composer Harris Jayaraj is working on the music of the film and the movie is directed by the JD-Jerry duo (Joseph D. Sami and Jerald Arockiam). Saravanan is not only acting in the film but also he is producing it under his own banner The New Legend Saravana Stores Production.

Recently, a grand audio launch event of the movie was organised in Chennai which was attended by Pooja Hegde, Hansika Motwani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Srinath, Raai Laxmi and others.

