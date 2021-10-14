Tamil Movies Slated For Diwali 2021 Release. Check The List

Movies lovers are up for a treat this Diwali with a number of releases lined up across genres. From Bollywood to Tollywood, there is something in store for everyone. With the festivities knocking at our doors, we have a piece of information for the movie-buffs sitting down South. In the first week of November, four Tamil movies will be released in the cinemas and one on an OTT platform.

Let us take a look:

The much-hyped film in Diwali 2021 rooster of Tamil movie release is superstar Rajnikanth starrer Annaatthe. The movie is set to release worldwide on November 4 as a Diwali gift to the fans. Under Siva’s directorial, the film features Khushboo, Meena, Nayanthara, and Keerthi Suresh among others. The music is composed by D. Imman. It is a perfect mix of romance, action, drama, and comedy. Another in the line is south star Suriya’s Jai Bhim, which is all set to release on November 2 on OTT platform Amazon prime video. Surya will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer. The music of the film is composed by Shawn Roldan. The film features Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Tj Gnanavel. Director Venkat Prabhu’s one of the highly awaited upcoming projects Maanaadu starring Silambarasan aka STR will hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, this year. Among others, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead role. Meanwhile, SA Chandrasekhar, SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions. Anand Shankar-directorial Enemy starring Vishal in the lead role will also release on November 4. The film is produced by S Vinod Kumar under Mini Studios. Apart from Vishal, the film stars Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj. The technical crew includes cinematographer RD Rajasekhar, composer S Thaman, and editor Raymond Derrick Crasta. The makers of Arun Vijay and Karthika’s impending action-entertainer Vaa Deal have decided to release it on November 4. The film is directed by Rathina Siva and is backed up by the association of Feather Touch Entertainments and J. Satish Kumar’s JSK Film Corporation.

