Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Attends Wedding of Filmmaker Shankar’s Daughter

Filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya on Sunday got married to cricketer Rohit Damodaren in Chennai. The wedding took place at the Welcome Hotel on the East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram. Along with the family members, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, his son and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma Subramaniam, were also present at the wedding.

Our Boss @shankarshanmugh's daughter wedding happened today,Tamil Nadu CM @mkstalin made his presence congratulated the couple.#RohitWedsAishwarya pic.twitter.com/6RKttHzFmT— Shankar Fans Club™ (@TheShankarFans) June 27, 2021

Aishwarya is a doctor by profession while Rohit is a cricketer and plays league level for Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premiere League (TNPL). The team is owned by his father and industrialist Damodaren.

Meanwhile, Shankar, best known for films like Enthiran and 2.0, is currently shooting his upcoming film Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film brings back Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu from the original. He will also soon commence work on the Hindi remake of Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the remake which is expected to go on the floors later this year.

