Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Visits Rajinikanth at Hospital in Chennai; See Pics

Tamil film industry megastar Rajinikanth was recently admitted in Chennai’s Kauvery Hopsital where he underwent carotid artery revascularisation surgery. The actor was admitted after after an ‘episode of giddiness’, and is likely to be discharged soon. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the actor in the hospital. Photos of his visit has been circulating on social media.

While the interaction between the CM and Rajinikanth has not been filmed, visuals of MK Stalin’s car coming out of the hospital are going viral online.

Meanwhile, a recent medical bulletin was released by the hospital which revealed the actor’s condition, saying that he is on his way to recovery. The bulletin read, “Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days (sic).”

Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Annaatthe. The action drama is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu. After facing many delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will release on November 4 on Diwali.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.