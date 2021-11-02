Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s Praise For Film Jai Bhim Leaves Suriya ‘Speechless’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has praised actor Suriya’s latest film Jai Bhim. He released a statement on Monday appreciating the courtroom drama, now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Stalin also expressed his admiration for advocate Chandru, whose life events inspired the film Jai Bhim. In a special screening before its OTT release, Stalin watched ‘Jai Bhim’ and said that the film made his heart heavy all night long. He went on to say that the core film reminded him of his own time in prison when arrested in 1976 during the Emergency period.

After watching the film in a special screening, Stalin took to Twitter to post his statement praising the cast and crew of Jai Bhim. The CM said that the film “had a huge impact” on him. He said that art should make an impact on the audience and bring about a positive change in society.

“My friend Suriya has portrayed the character of a lawyer who is silent and at the same time, intense very efficiently. In fact, he has lived the part of Chandru. Suriya deserves three congratulations - one each for selecting such a story, making it into a movie and for acting in it," the Chief Minister said.

Tamil Nadu CM said that director TJ Gnanavel has turned the story into a riveting film. He said it is his desire that more films like Jai Bhim should be made in future.

Jai Bhim, written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, revolves around the lives of Tribal people in the Southern state. The film shows human rights violations by powerful people against tribal communities.

Suriya also contributed Rs 1 crore to the organisation which works for the welfare of tribal people, revealed CM Stalin in another tweet.

While reacting to Stalin’s remarks about Jai Bhim, Suriya said that he is ‘speechless by the heartfelt appreciation of honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.’

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Chandru. It is streaming in multiple languages on Amazon Prime Video from November 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.