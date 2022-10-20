Tamil Nadu Govt Grants Permission For Extra Show During Diwali Week

The Tamil Nadu government has granted cinema owners permission to have an extra show in theatres from October 21 to October 27. These extra shows will be conducted from 9.00 am to 1.30 pm.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitor Association asked the government to grant an additional show to travelling cinemas on October 22, 23, and 24 with the morning show. On the rest of the days, October 21, 25, 26, and 27, travelling cinemas will conduct matinee shows. These extra shows will be conducted between 11.30 am and at 2.30 pm.

The above request, forwarded by the General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitor Association, was accepted by the Governor of Tamil Nadu. The governor invoked Section 11 of the Tamil Nadu Cinema Regulations act 1955.

The Governor, in its order, mentioned that cinema licensees should intimate the licensing authorities and also the other tax officers concerned having the jurisdiction over the place of the exhibition in advance. The same was tweeted by Senthilraja, “#DeepavaliMovies | Tamil Nadu government allowed to screen special scenes on the occasion of Diwali festival. Special screenings will be held from the 21st to the 27th. Government announcement accepting Panneerselvam’s request.”

Karthi Sardar and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince will hit the theatres on October 21. Sardar is directed by PS Mitran while Prince is helmed by Anudeep KV.

