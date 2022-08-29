Tamil Nadu N Nadigar Sangam Sends Legal Notice To Director K Bhagyaraj; Details Here

In the 2019 Elections to the South Indian Actors Association, Nasser’s Pandava team locked horns with K Bhagyaraj’s Swami Sankaradas. K Bhagyaraj’s team was said to have contested at the instigation of Ishari Ganesan.

Further, cases were filed by some members that the elections should not be held. However, elections were held on June 23, 2019. Despite the elections, the High Court stayed the counting of votes in that election. As a result, the votes remain uncounted for two-and-a-half years.

In March, the votes for Nadigar Sangam were counted and the team led by Nasser won. Now, a show cause notice has been sent to actor K Bhagyaraj on behalf of Nadigar Sangam. The notice reads, “You have been spreading false and untrue comments about the newly-appointed office bearers and the elections to the members of Nadigar Sangam through a letter. In the name of instigation of some members due to malice, you have committed acts of tarnishing the social status of the office bearers in charge of the Actors Association. And you have done this against the provisions of the law. Some of the members of the association have sent a letter demanding disciplinary action against them.

“The working committee decided on this and it was decided to get an explanation as to why you should not be removed from the membership of the association. Based on that, a letter is sent asking for an explanation as to why you should not be removed from the association. An explanation has to be given within 15 days,” it read.

The notice has created a stir among the film fraternity. They have also sent a letter to a former executive committee member of Nadigar Sangam A L Udhaya seeking an explanation. A decision was taken at the working committee meeting held on June 30 to send a letter as to why the two should not be removed from the membership of the association. However, the letter was sent on August 29.

K Bhagyaraj and A L Udhaya can give an explanation either by letter or by the working committee and if their explanation is not accepted, both of them are likely to be removed from the association. According to Rule 13 of the South Indian Association, no member can comment against the association through news or a letter to the members.

