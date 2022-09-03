Tamil Nadu State Film Awards: These Actors and Actresses To Be Honoured Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Government is going to honour best actors, dancers, actresses and other artists for the years from 2009 to 2014 at the State Film Award ceremony on September 4. The award ceremony will be held from 5pm at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

The state film awards will also include the television shows and artists from the television industry in different categories. Here is the list of actors and actresses from the television industry who will receive Tamil Nadu State Film Awards on Sunday.

Shreekumar Ganesh

Shreekumar received a lot of appreciation for his acting in serials like Sivasakthi. He was announced as best actor for these performances. Sivasakthi narrated the story of single mother Sivagami and daughter Shakthi. Shreekumar enacted the role of Sivagami’s son.

Sangeetha

Actress Sangeetha will get the best actress award for the serial Thiruppaavai. The serial aired in 2009. The serial was produced by Abhinaya Creations and it narrated the story of Abhinaya and Adhi.

Deepak Dinkar and Shruthi Raj

Deepak and Shruthi carved a niche for themselves with serial Thendral. Thendral narrates the story of Thulasi who is not accepted by her own family. Deepak essayed the role of Thamizharasan and was announced best actor for this serial. Shruthi was announced best actress for this show.

Seenu Rangasamy

Seenu was announced best actor for the serial Madhavi, which started airing on December 21, 2009.Seenu essayed the role of a civil service aspirant and Madhavi’s husband. Madhavi narrated the story of a struggling chorus singer.

Venu Arvind

Venu was declared best actor for his performance in serial Vani Rani, which started airing on Sun TV from January 21, 2013. Venu essayed the role of Bhoominathan, Vani’s husband.

Renuka

Veteran actress Renuka won accolades for her acting in the serial Amudha Oru Aacharyakuri. The serial narrated the story of a married woman, who is not afraid of living life on her own terms.

Santhoshi and Srikar Prasad

They were announced best actor and actress, respectively, for serial Ilashasi, which aired on Sun TV in 2011.

Sri Durga

Sri Durga will be awarded for her acting in serial Nibana.

