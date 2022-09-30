Tamil Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran To Join Bigg Boss 6? What We Know

Season 6 of the Bigg Boss Tamil is ready to hit your screens, on October 9. The reality show will once again be hosted by Kamal Haasan. Almost daily, social media throws various updates about the show, and the latest is that producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran is said to be a probable contestant of the Bigg Boss season 6. For the unversed, the actor-turned-producer has received offers from the makers since season 4 but he has turned down the offer. A source close to the matter said that the makers of BB 4 offered Ravindar Rs 57 lakh to join the show.

Earlier, in the Bigg Boss season 5, it was said Ravindra might come as a wild card entry. But he did not appear. Usually, the wild card entrants change the dynamic of the show, hence Chandrasekaran opted as a wild card entry. It will be interesting to see whether Ravindar who used to review episodes of Bigg Boss on his YouTube channel will accept the offer.



On September 1, Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Mahalakshmi tied the nuptial knots in a private wedding and shared the pictures on their Instagram handle. While sharing the post, the lead actress of Uthiripookkal wrote a short heartfelt letter. She penned, “I am lucky to have you in my life. You fill up my life with your warm love… Love you Ammu.” Mahalakshmi was earlier married to Anil. The duo separated in April. The Parashuram actress has a son from her previous marriage.

