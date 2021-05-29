movies

Tamil Producer Venkat Subha Dies of COVID-19, Condolences Pour In
Tamil Producer Venkat Subha Dies of COVID-19, Condolences Pour In

Image Source: Twitter

Venkat Subha who worked in several Tamil films like Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal passed away in a Chennai hospital after battling with Covid-19.

Renowned Tamil producer-writer-actor Venkat Subha died on Saturday, May 29, due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Chennai. He was being treated for the last 10 days at a private facility. The actor's close friend and producer, T Siva, announced the unfortunate news on Twitter. He said that the actor died at 12:48 am.

Venkat worked in various Tamil films like Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal. Tamil film fraternity expressed shock over the unfortunate demise of Venkat.

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar said she is very "saddened" by his death, saying Venkat's wife was associated with her for many years. Radikaa called Venkat a "strong thinking" person who fought hard for his Covid recovery.

Prolific Tamil actor, Prakash Raj, also paid his condolences, saying he is feeling "helpless" losing friends and family to this pandemic one by one. Prakash thanked the late producer for being a part of his journey.

Director Arivazhghan termed Venkat's demise a "huge loss" to the Tamil film industry.

Filmmaker Thiru also sent his "deepest condolences to Venkat's family.

The second wave of Covid-19 has ravaged the state of Tamil Nadu, and several Tamil personalities have succumbed to the virus.

Actor Nitish Veera also lost his life to the deadly virus earlier this month in Chennai. The 45-year-old had featured in movies like Asuran with Dhanush, and Kaala starring Rajinikanth.

Read More: Tamil Film Industry Mourns Asuran Actor Nitish Veera’s Death

71-year-old actor Joker Thulasi also succumbed to the deadly virus on May 9 at a Chennai hospital. The veteran acting legend was popular for films like Maruthu Pandi and Thirumathi Pazhaniswamy.

Actor Maran, known for his role in the Kannada blockbuster K.G.F., also became a victim of the pandemic. The 48-year-old had featured in Tamil films like Ghilli and Kuruvi.

first published:May 29, 2021, 18:18 IST