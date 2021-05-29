Tamil Producer Venkat Subha Dies of COVID-19, Condolences Pour In

Renowned Tamil producer-writer-actor Venkat Subha died on Saturday, May 29, due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Chennai. He was being treated for the last 10 days at a private facility. The actor's close friend and producer, T Siva, announced the unfortunate news on Twitter. He said that the actor died at 12:48 am.

Venkat worked in various Tamil films like Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal. Tamil film fraternity expressed shock over the unfortunate demise of Venkat.

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar said she is very "saddened" by his death, saying Venkat's wife was associated with her for many years. Radikaa called Venkat a "strong thinking" person who fought hard for his Covid recovery.

So very saddened to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind, strong thinking person& known him for many years. Subaa fought so strongly for his recovery, heartbreaking to see he lost the fight. Prayers to all pic.twitter.com/43oorm0lvz— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 29, 2021

Prolific Tamil actor, Prakash Raj, also paid his condolences, saying he is feeling "helpless" losing friends and family to this pandemic one by one. Prakash thanked the late producer for being a part of his journey.

Ahhh no. Painful .. Feeling helpless losing friends n family one by one ..life is going to be heavier with their memories..thank you venkat for being a part of my journey.. will miss you. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/7kOaZhAPod— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 29, 2021

Director Arivazhghan termed Venkat's demise a "huge loss" to the Tamil film industry.

#VenkatSubha sir - such a versatile person in the field of cinema and it’s really a huge loss. Still I could hear how much he praised about vallinam movie with his wishes. You reminds in our heart ever sir & deepest condolence to the family with respect 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Bj498Cqxat— Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) May 29, 2021

Filmmaker Thiru also sent his "deepest condolences to Venkat's family.

RIP Venkat sir. Deepest condolences to the family.— Thiru (@dir_thiru) May 29, 2021

The second wave of Covid-19 has ravaged the state of Tamil Nadu, and several Tamil personalities have succumbed to the virus.

Actor Nitish Veera also lost his life to the deadly virus earlier this month in Chennai. The 45-year-old had featured in movies like Asuran with Dhanush, and Kaala starring Rajinikanth.

71-year-old actor Joker Thulasi also succumbed to the deadly virus on May 9 at a Chennai hospital. The veteran acting legend was popular for films like Maruthu Pandi and Thirumathi Pazhaniswamy.

Actor Maran, known for his role in the Kannada blockbuster K.G.F., also became a victim of the pandemic. The 48-year-old had featured in Tamil films like Ghilli and Kuruvi.

