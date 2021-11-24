Tamil Show Bharathi Kannamma Slips to 7th Spot in Rankings. Here's The Reason

Star Vijay TV serial Bharathi Kannamma, which once featured in the top 5 names in TRP race, has slipped several spots in the last few weeks. The departure of actor Roshni Haripriyan, who played the lead role of Kannamma in the daily soap, is said to be the reason behind the show’s poor performance. The show stood at 7th position the last time rankings were released.

Tamil TV serials TRP rating list from November 6 to 12 has been released. On the list, Kayal, of Sun TV, bagged the first position with a rating of 10.46. On second is Sundari with 9.97 and the third place is secured by Sky with 9.80, serial Pakiyalakshmi stood at fourth, 5th place has Pandian Stores serial, sixth is begged by Api and I and then at seventh place stands Bharathi Kannamma serial with 8.83 points.

The complete list of serials in the top 12 list is as follows:

1. Kayal: 10.46

2. Sundari: 9.97

3. Sky: 9.80

4. Pakiyalakshmi: 9.15

5. Pandian Stores: 9.13

6. Api and I: 8.88

7. Bharathi Kannamma: 8.83

8. Roja: 8.60

9. Kannana Kanne: 8.07

10. Raja Rani 2: 7.71

11. Tamil Saraswati: 6.83

12. Anbe Sivam: 6.78

Bharathi Kannamma has become one of the favourite shows of housewives. As the name suggests, the storyline of the show whirls around the main characters Barathi and Kannamma.

Roshini garnered a lot of popularity and she instantly became people’s favourite by playing Kannamma. The actor rose to fame after the success of the show. Earlier this month, she announced that she is quitting the serial. The news came as a shock to fans. Now the role is being played by Vinusha Devi. However, the show suffered a huge setback in the TRP line-up owing to Roshini’s departure.

